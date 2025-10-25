Achraf Hakimi’s double lifts PSG to 3-0 win over Brest, putting pressure on Marseille

BREST, France (AP) — Achraf Hakimi’s great attacking flair was on display Saturday as the Morocco defender’s two goals led Paris Saint-Germain to a 3-0 win at Brest, moving it two points clear of Marseille at the top of Ligue 1.

After routing Bayer Leverkusen 7-2 midweek in the Champions League, PSG carried that momentum into domestic competition with another commanding performance.

Hakimi, a rock-solid right-back who also scored in the Champions League final last season, put PSG in front in the 29th minute with a right-footed volley from Vitinha’s clever pass over the defense.

Hakimi then doubled the lead 10 minutes later with a powerful strike from close range after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia caused havoc. They were his first league goals of the season and his third brace in the French topflight.

Desire Doué sealed victory in added time, a few minutes after hitting the post, as the defending champion got back to winning ways in the league after two consecutive draws.

Marseille can reclaim the lead with a win at Lens later on Saturday.

Brest, which slumped to a fourth defeat in nine league matches, had a good chance from the penalty spot around the hour mark but Romain Del Castillo lost his footing, slid and fluffed his shot, sending the ball over the bar.

