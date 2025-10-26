Dybala scores his 1st league goal since February to help lift Roma to Serie A summit

MILAN (AP) — Paulo Dybala showed he has fully recovered from his latest injury with a stunning goal to give Roma a 1-0 win at Sassuolo that sent the Giallorossi to the top of Serie A with Napoli on Sunday.

It was Dybala’s first Italian league goal since Feb. 2, shortly before a season-ending thigh injury. The often-injured playmaker also scored in the Europa League midweek.

The match at Sassuolo was Dybala’s third in Serie A since the Argentinian World Cup winner returned from another injury this season.

Roma moved level with defending champion Napoli, which beat Inter Milan 3-1 on Saturday. The two teams have a point more than AC Milan and three more than Inter.

Juventus could move level with Inter if it wins at Lazio later Sunday, when Bologna visits struggling Fiorentina.

Roma knew it could go joint top on points with a win but had lost three of its last four matches in all competitions – although those losses had all come at home, with Gian Piero Gasperini’s team having won all its away games this season.

Roma took the lead in the 16th minute. Dybala laid the ball off to Bryan Cristante, whose effort was well parried by Arijanet Muric but Dybala firmly volleyed in the rebound.

Dybala celebrated by tucking the ball under his shirt and sucking his thumb before blowing a kiss to the camera, with his wife expecting their first child.

No first win for Verona

Hellas Verona was denied its first Serie A win of the season as Mattia Felici scored a stoppage-time equalizer to snatch a 2-2 draw for Cagliari.

Verona, which had been leading 2-0 until the 77th minute, was left just a point off the relegation zone.

Guillermo Maripán scored a last-minute winner to snatch a 2-1 comeback victory for Torino over bottom club Genoa.

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer