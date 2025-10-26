Mbappé and Bellingham score in the clasico as Real Madrid wins to end losing run against Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid ended its four-game losing streak against rival Barcelona with a 2-1 victory in the first clasico of the season on Sunday.

Madrid won the Spanish league game with goals by Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham.

The home victory increased Madrid’s league lead over Barcelona to five points after 10 rounds.

France forward Mbappé, who failed to convert a second-half penalty kick, put Madrid ahead halfway through the first half. That came after the VAR had reversed a penalty-kick call and a goal for the hosts in the opening 15 minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Mbappé opened the scoring in the 22nd after an assist by Bellingham. Barcelona equalized through Fermín López in the 38th and Bellingham netted the winner in the 43rd.

Mbappé had his penalty kick saved by Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the 52nd.

There was a brief scuffle between the bench players from both teams after Barcelona’s Pedri was sent off just before the final whistle. The altercation continued after the game ended, with Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior and Barcelona star forward Lamine Yamal — who was successfully contained by Madrid defenders — among those involved.

Madrid has won 12 of its 13 matches this season, with its lone setback a 5-2 loss at Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league in September.

It was the third loss of the season for Barcelona in all competitions. It had also lost this month 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain at home in the Champions League and 4-1 at Sevilla in the Spanish league.

