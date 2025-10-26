Félix Correia’s brace helps Lille crush Metz 6-1 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Forward Félix Correia scored a brace as Lille thrashed bottom side Metz 6-1 in the French league on Sunday to stay within reach of leader Paris Saint-Germain.

It was the second time this season that the northern side won by at least five goals after previously routing Lorient 7-1.

Lille lags three points behind defending champion PSG, which moved one point clear of Lens at the top of the French league with a 3-0 win at Brest on Saturday.

Still winless after nine matches, Metz remained in last place.

Despite striker Olivier Giroud’s absence, Lille was unstoppable after Hamza Igamane broke the deadlock in the 24th minute.

Hákon Haraldsson, Benjamin André and Romain Perraud scored Lille’s other goals, with Ibou Sané pulling one back for the visitors deep in stoppage time.

