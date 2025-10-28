Serie A leader Napoli beats Lecce 1-0, Camarda in tears after missed penalty

MILAN (AP) — Despite mounting injury problems, Napoli moved clear at the top of Serie A with a 1-0 win at Lecce on Tuesday.

Frank Anguissa scored the only goal of the match at Lecce after Napoli goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic had saved a penalty from teenager Francesco Camarda.

Defending champion Napoli moved three points clear of Roma, which hosts Parma on Wednesday. AC Milan can close the gap back to one point if it wins at Atalanta later.

Lecce was two points above the relegation zone.

Napoli struggled to break Lecce down and the home side had a great opportunity to take the lead when it was awarded a penalty early in the second half following a lengthy video review as Juan Jesus was adjudged to have touched Kialonda Gaspar’s header with his hand.

Milinkovic-Savic is known as somewhat of a penalty specialist and he lived up to his reputation by denying Camarda. The Serbian has saved five of the last nine spotkicks he has faced.

The 17-year-old Camarda, who is on loan from Milan, looked distraught and was seen in tears on the bench after being substituted in the 70th minute.

That was moments after Napoli had taken the lead as Anguissa met David Neres’ pinpoint free kick with a glancing header into the top far corner.

