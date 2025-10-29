Juventus responds to Tudor’s firing by ending 8-match winless streak, Roma rejoins Napoli on top

ROME (AP) — Igor Tudor’s firing at Juventus produced an immediate result.

The Bianconeri beat visiting Udinese 3-1 in Serie A on Wednesday to end an eight-match winless streak that had stretched back to mid-September.

Defender Federico Gatti headed in the winner for Juventus after Dusan Vlahovic opened the scoring by earning and converting a penalty. Kenan Yildiz sealed it by also earning and converting a penalty in stoppage time.

Tudor was fired on Monday following three consecutive losses.

Interim coach Massimo Brambilla directed the team against Udinese, with former Napoli and Italy coach Luciano Spalletti expected to be named the club’s new manager on Thursday.

“Spalletti is a great coach, with experience and a modern style of football,” Juventus adviser Giorgio Chiellini said before kickoff, before adding: “We have to wait, because there is no signature yet.”

The victory lifted Juventus into sixth place, six points behind Italian league leaders Napoli and Roma.

Roma moved level with Napoli with a 2-1 victory over Parma.

Later, Inter Milan was hosting winless Fiorentina.

Nicolò Zaniolo scored a temporary equalizer for Udinese.

Roma rising to Gasperini’s standards

At the Stadio Olimpico, Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad finally showed an offensive spark that had been lacking under the attack-minded coach.

Center back Mario Hermoso scored his first goal with Roma by redirecting in a corner by the back post with a header.

Then center forward Artem Dovbyk doubled the advantage by turning in a rebound.

Alessandro Circati scored for Parma four minutes from time.

Roma also had a potential goal from Matias Soule wiped out following a VAR review, Leon Bailey wasted an open look at the goal when he missed wide from close range, and Paulo Dybala had an acrobatic header stopped with a fingertip save.

Also, big-spending Como beat Hellas Verona 3-1 to move up to fourth.

Tasos Douvikas, Stefan Posch and Mërgim Vojvoda scored for Como, which is coached by Cesc Fabregas.

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer