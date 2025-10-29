Leverkusen strikes late to survive in German Cup as Bayern faces Cologne

PADERBORN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen scored twice in the final minutes of extra time to win a thrilling German Cup second-round game 4-2 over second-division Paderborn on Wednesday.

Leverkusen avoided another embarrassing cup exit after its semifinal loss to a third-tier team last season, but it was another shaky defensive performance from a Leverkusen team that lost 7-2 to Paris Saint-Germain last week.

The game was a festival of late goals as Paderborn’s Stefano Marino headed his 10-man team level at 1-1 in the 90th minute to force extra time. Paderborn briefly led in extra time through Sven Michel’s goal, only for former Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah to level for Leverkusen.

With a penalty shootout looming, Ibrahim Maza showed fancy footwork to score a crucial goal in the second minute added on to the second half of extra time. After Paderborn’s goalkeeper joined the attack, Aleix Garcia scored into the empty net to seal Leverkusen’s win.

In other games, Stuttgart beat Mainz for the second time in three days with a 2-0 win to reach the third round. Stuttgart also beat Mainz 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The lowest-ranked team left in the competition, fourth-tier Illertissen, was beaten 3-0 by second-tier Magdeburg, while Kaiserslautern won 1-0 at Greuther Fürth.

Bayern Munich has won all of the 13 games it has played so far this season as Vincent Kompany’s team visits Cologne in one of four more second-round contests later Wednesday.

