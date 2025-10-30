Skip to main content
Nathan Ordaz scores easy tap-in in 79th minute to give LAFC a 2-1 win over Austin in MLS playoffs

Sponsored by:
By AP News
MLS Austin LAFC Soccer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nathan Ordaz scored an easy tap-in in the 79th minute to give LAFC a 2-1 victory over Austin on Wednesday night to begin the best-of-three series.

LAFC plays at Austin on Sunday for a chance to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

LAFC took a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute on Brendan Hines-Ike’s own goal. Ryan Hollingshead beat his defender in the box for a cross in front of goal that was deflected in by Hines-Ike.

Jon Gallagher tied it at 1-all in the 63rd for Austin. A loose ball in front of net fell to the feet of Myrto Uzuni, who poked it to Owen Wolff for a feed to a wide-open Gallagher at the back post.

Son Heung-Min started the game-winning sequence with a long run to get into the area and draw defenders for a pass to Denis Bouanga, whose shot took a deflection to Ordaz at the back post.

Austin won the two regular-season meetings with LAFC this year by a 1-0 scoreline — both goals coming on headers off corner kicks.

