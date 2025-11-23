Lyon’s winless streak reaches 5 games after draw with Auxerre in French league

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon’s winless streak stretched to five games across all competitions Sunday after failing to beat last-place Auxerre in the French league.

It could have been worse for the injury and suspension-hit visitors with Dominik Greif saving a penalty from Auxerre’s Lassine Sinayoko in the first half.

That was awarded after Sekou Mara had been bundled over in the area by Moussa Niakhaté. Mara had earlier had a goal ruled out as the home team’s goalless run stretched to five games. Its winless run is now at eight games starting with the 2-0 loss at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mara also went close in the second half, while Lyon’s Afonso Moreira drew a good save from Donovan Leon in stoppage time.

Lille was entertaining FC Paris later, after Toulouse hosted Angers, with Nantes facing Lorient and Brest playing Metz in relegation battles.

PSG leads by two points from Marseille after both won this weekend.

