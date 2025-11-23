Skip to main content
19-year-old Assan Ouedraogo scores for Leipzig after making Germany debut

By AP News
Germany Bundesliga Soccer

BERLIN (AP) — Assan Ouedraogo added to his burgeoning reputation with a brilliant strike in Leipzig’s 2-0 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Ouedraogo, who made his Germany debut in World Cup qualifying last week, let fly with his left boot to open the scoring from around 20 meters (yards) in the 63rd minute. It was his third goal of the season.

The visitors threatened an equalizer until Xaver Schlager sealed the win in the 80th, helping to get Ole Werner’s team back on track after a loss to Hoffenheim ended its eight-game unbeaten run before the international break.

Werner previously coached Bremen, where he was fired after declining to extend his contract.

Union Berlin was playing at St. Pauli later.

Bayern Munich matched its record 43 consecutive rounds at the top on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer

