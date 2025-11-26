LONDON (AP) — The top two teams in the Champions League standings meet Wednesday as Arsenal hosts Bayern Munich in a game between the leaders in the Premier League and Bundesliga.

Arsenal has yet to concede a goal in four straight wins in the eight-round opening phase but is still second behind Bayern on the tiebreaker of more goals scored, with both having the same goal difference.

Five of Bayern’s 14 Champions League goals were scored by Harry Kane, who returns to North London where he averaged 30 per season in his last nine years at Arsenal’s archrival Tottenham.

Inter Milan is the only other team on 12 points — in third place in the 36-team standings — and looks for a fifth straight win at Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid is at Olympiakos after its 1-0 loss in the fourth round at Liverpool, which now hosts PSV Eindhoven.

Paris Saint-Germain is at home to Tottenham in a repeat of their Super Cup game in August that the Champions League title holder won in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw.

Two Europa League winners in the past four seasons, Eintracht Frankfurt and Atalanta, meet in Germany, and Sporting Lisbon hosts Club Brugge.

This is the fourth season of UEFA excluding teams from Russia in its competitions during the war on Ukraine but Pafos hosting Monaco is a meeting of clubs whose owners include Russian billionaires.

Pafos is co-owned by Sergey Lomakin and Monaco’s majority owner is Dmitry Rybolovlev, who once bought a property in Florida from future U.S. President Donald Trump.

The other early game Wednesday sends Kairat Almaty from Kazakhstan to face Copenhagen. Each team has just one point and is, respectively, No. 35 and No. 33 in the standings.

