Undav scores again but it’s not enough as 10-man Hamburg stuns Stuttgart in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Fabio Vieira scored in stoppage as Hamburger SV upset Stuttgart 2-1 in the promoted team’s third Bundesliga win of the season on Sunday.

Stuttgart was pushing for a late winner against Hamburg’s 10 men, but Angelo Stiller’s free kick went straight to an opponent and Fabio Baldé raced clear on the left before just about getting the ball to Vieira, who sent the home fans wild by shooting inside the left post in the 94th minute.

Hamburg had been hanging on after the 18-year-old Norwegian Alexander Rössing-Lelesiit’s sending off in the 81st with his second yellow card for a late challenge on Josha Vagnoman.

Rössing-Lelesiit did brilliantly to set up Robert Glatzel for the opener in the 17th when he moved past several defenders and kept his footing after a foul to set up his better-placed teammate.

Deniz Undav scored again to draw Stuttgart level.

The 29-year-old Undav was initially rested with other key players after Stuttgart’s Europa League win over Go Ahead Eagles on Thursday, but he made his entrance in the 40th minute for the injured Chris Führich.

Undav pounced on the rebound to equalize in the 54th after Daniel Heuer Fernandes saved Jamie Leweling’s initial effort.

It was the Germany forward’s sixth goal in three league games for Stuttgart, coming after he set up two in the 4-0 win at Go Ahead Eagles.

But Vieira had the final say.

Eintracht Frankfurt was hosting Wolfsburg and Mainz was at Freiburg later.

Bayern Munich leads after 12 rounds and set a new record Saturday for leading after 44 consecutive rounds including last season.

It has been the second consecutive weekend of fans staying quiet for the first 12 minutes of games in protest against German government proposals to tighten security around games with the possible use of personalized tickets, increased surveillance including face-recognition software and centralized stadium bans for alleged troublesome fans. The proposals are to be discussed at an interior ministry conference from Dec. 3-5.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer