Lautaro Martinez scores twice as Inter wins 2-0 at promoted Pisa in Serie A

By AP News
ROME (AP) — Lautaro Martinez scored two second-half goals and Inter Milan won 2-0 at promoted Pisa in Serie A on Sunday to bounce back from consecutive losses.

Inter lost the city derby to AC Milan last weekend and then was beaten at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday. It looked even bleaker Sunday for the Nerazzurri until Lautaro struck in the 69th and 83rd minutes.

The victory moved Inter level with Roma, one point behind Italian league leader Milan.

Later Sunday, Roma was hosting defending champion Napoli and Atalanta was hosting struggling Fiorentina.

Also, Lecce beat Torino 2-1.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

