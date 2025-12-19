Flames host the Golden Knights after Backlund’s 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (16-6-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (14-17-4, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Vegas Golden Knights after Mikael Backlund’s two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Flames’ 4-2 win.

Calgary is 5-4-0 against the Pacific Division and 14-17-4 overall. The Flames are 5-8-2 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Vegas has a 4-0-4 record in Pacific Division games and a 16-6-10 record overall. The Golden Knights have a 15-1-6 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams play this season. The Golden Knights won 6-1 in the last matchup. Mark Stone led the Golden Knights with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Farabee has scored eight goals with nine assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has four goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has six goals and 26 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-1-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press