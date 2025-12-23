Seattle visits Los Angeles after Eberle’s 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (14-14-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (15-11-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -251, Kraken +204; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Los Angeles Kings after Jordan Eberle’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Kraken’s 3-1 win.

Los Angeles is 15-11-9 overall and 3-0-4 against the Pacific Division. The Kings are 10-0-6 in games they score three or more goals.

Seattle is 14-14-6 overall and 7-4-0 against the Pacific Division. The Kraken have a 13-4-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Kraken won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has scored 13 goals with 17 assists for the Kings. Alex Laferriere has one goal and three assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Beniers has four goals and 15 assists for the Kraken. Chandler Stephenson has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 2.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Kraken: 3-7-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press