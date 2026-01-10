Moleiro leads Villarreal’s win over Alaves to strengthen hold on third in La Liga

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Alberto Moleiro delivered a goal and an assist to help Villarreal beat Alaves 3-1 and stay in touch with the La Liga front-runners on Saturday.

Moleiro is one of the sensations of La Liga with his creativity and scoring ability. He is a major reason why Villarreal is in third place at the season’s midway mark even after winger Yeremy Pino left last summer for Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old from the Canary Islands tallied his eighth goal of the season to open the scoring just after halftime. Moleiro curled a shot from outside the area in off the far post.

Veteran striker Gerard Moreno volleyed in a loose ball to double the hosts’ advantage in the 55th.

Moleiro cued a third goal by Georges Mikautadze when he slipped a pass between two defenders into a sliver of space where the Georgia striker chipped it over goalkeeper Antonio Sivera.

Alaves striker Toni Martínez softened the blow for the visitors by pulling one back in the 85th.

Villarreal was eight points adrift of leader Barcelona and four behind second-placed Real Madrid. It is three points clear of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. Marcelino García Toral’s side also has one more game in hand than the three rivals.

Barcelona, Madrid and Atletico are not playing in La Liga this week while competing in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Barcelona and Madrid meet in that final in Jeddah on Sunday.

