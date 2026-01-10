Union Berlin beats the snow but has to settle for a draw in the Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin fans spent the week clearing snow around their stadium so their Bundesliga game against Mainz could go ahead. They were rewarded with a late recovery to salvage a 2-2 draw with Mainz on Saturday.

Only four of the six Bundesliga games scheduled for Saturday were going ahead after heavy snow forced two to be called off.

Union’s game was in doubt, prompting fans to gather with shovels to clear snow from access routes at the stadium on Thursday. Those efforts and lower-than-expected snowfall on Friday allowed the game to proceed, though the damp field soon churned up.

On his return to a club he led into the Champions League before his 2023 departure, Mainz coach Urs Fischer nearly left with a win.

Nadiem Amiri’s volley gave Mainz the lead and ex-Union player Benedict Hollerbach refused to celebrate after scoring Mainz’s second goal. Union responded with goals from Jeong Woo-yeong in the 77th and a close-range finish from Marin Ljubicic in the 86th to take a point.

A poor tackle cost Hamburger SV dearly in a 2-1 loss at Freiburg which finished amid steady snowfall.

Hamburg had just taken the lead when defender Daniel Edfadli’s clumsy challenge gave away a penalty and earned him a second yellow card. Freiburg’s Vincenzo Grifo converted the spot kick before Igor Matanovic scored the winning goal.

Heidenheim drew with Cologne 2-2. Marvin Pieringer’s audacious overhead kick gave Heidenheim the lead early before Cologne twice leveled the score.

Bayer Leverkusen hosted Stuttgart later Saturday.

St. Pauli’s game with Leipzig and Werder Bremen’s against Hoffenheim were postponed because of snow and ice.

