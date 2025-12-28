Blues take on the Sabres following Buchnevich’s 2-goal performance

Buffalo Sabres (19-14-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (15-16-8, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Buffalo Sabres after Pavel Buchnevich’s two-goal game against the Nashville Predators in the Blues’ 3-2 win.

St. Louis is 15-16-8 overall and 8-8-5 in home games. The Blues have an 11-4-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

Buffalo is 19-14-4 overall and 7-9-2 in road games. The Sabres have conceded 118 goals while scoring 113 for a -5 scoring differential.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blues won 3-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Faulk has 10 goals and 10 assists for the Blues. Robert Thomas has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has four goals and 24 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has scored six goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Sabres: 8-2-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press