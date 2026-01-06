Canadiens take on the Flames after overtime win

Calgary Flames (18-20-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (23-13-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Canadiens defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 in overtime.

Montreal has gone 10-9-1 in home games and 23-13-6 overall. The Canadiens have a 20-4-6 record in games they score three or more goals.

Calgary has a 6-13-2 record in road games and an 18-20-4 record overall. The Flames have a -14 scoring differential, with 110 total goals scored and 124 allowed.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Canadiens won 2-1 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 20 goals and 20 assists for the Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Blake Coleman has 13 goals and eight assists for the Flames. Mikael Backlund has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Flames: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 15.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press