Lightning take home winning streak into matchup with the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (21-24-7, in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (33-14-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to keep their six-game home win streak intact when they face the Winnipeg Jets.

Tampa Bay is 14-9-0 at home and 33-14-4 overall. The Lightning have conceded 128 goals while scoring 176 for a +48 scoring differential.

Winnipeg is 21-24-7 overall and 9-14-2 on the road. The Jets have a 6-11-5 record in one-goal games.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has scored 26 goals with 54 assists for the Lightning. Darren Raddysh has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 26 goals and 37 assists for the Jets. Jonathan Toews has scored four goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Jets: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press