Blackhawks bring losing streak into game against the Penguins

Chicago Blackhawks (21-23-9, in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (26-14-11, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks are looking to end a three-game skid with a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh is 26-14-11 overall and 11-7-7 in home games. The Penguins have a +23 scoring differential, with 168 total goals scored and 145 given up.

Chicago is 21-23-9 overall and 10-10-4 on the road. The Blackhawks have a 6-7-4 record in games decided by one goal.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Penguins won the previous matchup 7-3. Justin Brazeau scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 27 goals and 30 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Tyler Bertuzzi has 25 goals and 14 assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press