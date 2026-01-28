Wild in action against the Flames following shootout victory

Calgary Flames (21-25-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (30-14-10, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild after the Wild knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in a shootout.

Minnesota has a 15-6-7 record at home and a 30-14-10 record overall. The Wild have gone 26-3-6 when scoring three or more goals.

Calgary has a 21-25-6 record overall and an 8-16-2 record in road games. The Flames have a 5-5-4 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season. The Flames won the previous matchup 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Hartman has scored 14 goals with 10 assists for the Wild. Vladimir Tarasenko has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mikael Backlund has 12 goals and 20 assists for the Flames. Kevin Bahl has five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Flames: 3-5-2, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press