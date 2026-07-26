Dániel Gazdag’s first-half PK the difference as Columbus holds off Cincinnati 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dániel Gazdag scored the go-ahead goal on a first-half penalty kick and Patrick Schulte made it stand up as the Columbus Crew edged FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Saturday night.

Columbus (5-8-4) took a 2-1 lead into halftime when Gazdag scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time. The PK was awarded after Max Arfsten was fouled by Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga. Two of Gazdag’s three goals this season have come on PKs in the last week.

Kévin Denkey scored in the 9th minute to give Cincinnati (6-6-5) an early lead in the 22nd edition of the Hell is Real derby between the Ohio rivals. Denkey’s 11th goal this season came with assists from Evander Da Silva Ferreira and Pavel Bucha — the seventh for both players.

Columbus pulled even in the 42nd minute when Jamal Thiaré used his head to score off a corner kick from Dylan Chambost. It was Thiaré’s first goal in his first season with the Crew and the fourth assist for Chambost. Thiaré had 11 goals in 56 appearances with Atlanta United.

Schulte saved four shots for Columbus.

Roman Celentano had four saves for Cincinnati, which saw a five-match unbeaten run on the road stopped.

Cincinnati leads the series 9-7-6 but only one of its wins came in Columbus.

The last time the two clubs met was in last season’s first round of the postseason with Cincinnati winning the series 2-1.

Up next

Cincinnati: Hosts the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

Columbus: Visits Inter Miami on Saturday.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer