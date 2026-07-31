LA Galaxy host Dallas in conference play

FC Dallas (7-5-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (5-7-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Los Angeles +114, FC Dallas +192, Draw +275; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy take on Dallas in conference play.

The Galaxy are 3-6-5 in conference matchups. The Galaxy are third in the Western Conference with 88 shots on goal, averaging 4.9 per game.

Dallas is 4-5-5 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 17-0-1 record in games it records three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klauss has scored five goals for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Logan Farrington has scored six goals and added two assists for Dallas. Ran Benjamin has two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 12-8-10, averaging 3.6 goals, 10.8 shots on goal and 15.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.8 goals per game.

Dallas: 16-7-7, averaging 5.1 goals, 10.5 shots on goal and 12.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Klauss (injured), Riqui Puig (injured), Erik Thommy (injured).

Dallas: Geovane Jesus (injured), Ramiro (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press