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Milan Iloski’s hat trick helps Union beat Orlando City 4-2 for 6th straight win

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By AP News

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Milan Iloski scored three goals, his second hat trick this season, Indiana Vassilev added a goal and two assists, and the Philadelphia Union beat Orlando City 4-2 on Saturday night for their sixth consecutive win.

The Union (11-10-6) are unbeaten in 12 straight since their return from the World Cup break.

Iloski became the third player in club history with multiple hat tricks in the same season, joining Julián Carranza and Dániel Gazdag (2022).

Iloski converted from the penalty spot to open the scoring in the 11th minute. On the counter-attack, Iloski beat goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau one on one to make it 2-0 in the 19th and bent a rising shot from 25 yards out inside the left post and under the crossbar to give Philadelphia a 4-0 lead in the 51st.

Iván Angulo scored a goal for Orlando (10-13-4) in the 78th minute and Martín Ojeda capped the scoring in the 90th. Angulo has scored a goal in four consecutive games and has a career-high tying five goals this season.

Up next

Orlando: Host Columbus on Oct. 10.

Union: Host Salt Lake on Oct. 10.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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