Sergi Solans scores 2 goals, RSL beats Revolution 3-0 to snap 13-game winless skid

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Sergi Solans scored two goals, his second multi-goal game this season, Aiden Hezarkhani added a goal, and Real Salt Lake beat the New England Revolution 3-0 on Saturday night to snap a 13-game winless streak.

Real Salt Lake (9-13-5), which had lost four in a row and seven of eight, won for the first time since a 2-1 home win over Colorado on May 16.

Rafael Cabral had four saves for RSL.

Hezarkhani, a 19-year-old homegrown, put away a first-touch shot off a clearance attempt to open the scoring in the second minute.

The Revolution (14-9-4), who had their three-game win streak snapped, had 62% possession and outshot RSL 14-9.

Solans, on the counter-attack, ran onto a ball-ahead played by Noel Caliskan, fought off a challenge by defender Joshua Wynder and then calmly rolled a shot past goalkeeper Matt Turner from near the penalty spot to make it 2-0 in the 62nd.

Solans scored from point-blank range to make it 3-0 in the 80th. Morgan Guilavogui ran onto a long ball-ahead from Dominik Marczuk and played a perfectly-placed cross from the right side to Solans for the first-touch finish into the side-net.

Up next

Revolution: Host Seattle on Oct. 10.

Salt Lake: Play Oct. 10 at Philadelphia.

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