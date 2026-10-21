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Bayern Munich-Arsenal Champions League matchup pits attack vs. defense

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By AP News
Germany Champions League Soccer

Germany Champions League Soccer

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ROME (AP) — Six-time winner Bayern Munich plays last season’s runner-up Arsenal and Real Madrid warms up for this weekend’s clasico by facing Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Also, Como hosts struggling Manchester United in its tiny 10,000-seat Giuseppe Sinigaglia stadium and Italian champion Inter Milan meets Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro still seeking its first points in this year’s competition.

The match in Munich pits one of Europe’s most devastating attacking units against the most well-organized defense on the continent.

Bayern, which has four points from a possible six in the Champions League so far, is coming off a 6-1 win over Leipzig in the Bundesliga that makes it 36 goals in 10 games this season.

Arsenal has yet to concede a goal after back-to-back wins in Europe and is tied for the best defensive record in the Premier League with five goals conceded in seven games of its title defense.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany has a viral infection and is doubtful to attend the game. Midfielder Joshua Kimmich has been ruled out for personal reasons following a death in his family, Bayern said Wednesday.

José Mourinho’s Real Madrid is involved in an ongoing battle with the Spanish league over alleged refereeing controversies and will want a more straightforward match after needing three goals in the final 10 minutes to beat Roma last week.

Madrid visits Spanish league leader Barcelona on Sunday.

Also Wednesday, it’s: Lille vs. Galatasaray; Real Betis vs. Feyenoord; Club Brugge vs. Lens; Aston Villa vs. Viking; and Sporting Lisbon vs. LASK.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

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