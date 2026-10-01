Becher and Ostrak each score late in 2nd half, and St. Louis beats the Red Bulls 3-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Simon Becher and Tomas Ostrak each scored late in the second half as St. Louis City SC beat the New York Red Bulls 3-0 on Wednesday night.

St. Louis (13-6-8) extended its unbeaten streak to 17 matches in MLS play.

New York (9-12-6) entered having conceded just two goals in its last four games, with Ethan Horvath recording three shutouts. The Red Bulls had won their last two games.

Rafael Navarro opened the scoring just five minutes into the game when he redirected Conrad Wallem’s header across the goal.

Becher capitalized on a New York turnover deep in its own half to make it 2-0 in the 87th minute. Ostrak sent in a rebound in stoppage time.

Roman Bürki made four saves to earn his third clean sheet of the season for St. Louis.

It was the first time New York and St. Louis have met during the regular season.

Up next

St. Louis: Hosts the LA Galaxy on Oct. 11.

New York: Stays home to play San Diego on Oct. 10.

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