Duncan McGuire scores stoppage-time goal for Dynamo in 2-2 tie with Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Duncan McGuire scored in stoppage time for the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night in a 2-2 tie with Minnesota United.

Minnesota (7-12-9), which snapped a five-game losing streak, is winless in seven straight.

McGuire, acquired July 10 via trade from Orlando City, scored his first goal for the Dynamo when he flicked in a header that made it 2-2 in the second minute of stoppage time.

Lyle Foster, acquired Sept. 3 on loan, also scored for the Dynamo (13-9-6). Jonathan Bond had three saves before he went off due to an apparent injury. Blake Gillingham replaced Bond in the 75th minute and had one save.

Kelvin Yeboah and Marcus Caldeira each scored a goal for Minnesota. Yeboah has at least one goal contribution in eight consecutive games and has seven goals and three assists in that span.

Foster made his first career start opened the scoring in the 18th minute.

Yeboah’s sliding volley off an arcing ball-in played from the left side to the back post by Morris Duggan made it 1-1 in the 48th and Caldeira, on the give-and-go with Cherrion Valerius, slipped a shot between goalkeeper Jonathan Bond and the near post to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead in the 78th.

Drake Callender had three saves for Minnesota.

Up next

Houston: Plays Wednesday at San Diego.

Minnesota: Visits Colorado on Wednesday.

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