San Diego FC faces the Houston Dynamo in conference action

Houston Dynamo (13-9-6, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Diego FC (8-12-8, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: San Diego +115, Houston +200, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego FC hosts the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference action.

San Diego is 7-9-6 against Western Conference opponents. San Diego has a 24-0-6 record in games it scores three or more goals.

The Dynamo are 10-9-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Dynamo are 68-36 in games decided by one goal.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Dynamo won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Ingvartsen has 12 goals and three assists for San Diego. Anders Dreyer has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Mateusz Bogusz has scored six goals with one assist for the Dynamo. Guilherme has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Diego: 13-11-6, averaging 4.8 goals, 14.1 shots on goal and 14.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 6.6 goals per game.

Dynamo: 11-5-14, averaging 2.7 goals, 10.2 shots on goal and 13.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: None listed.

Dynamo: Hector Herrera (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press