LA Galaxy host the Portland Timbers in conference matchup

Portland Timbers (9-13-6, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (9-11-9, 10th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Los Angeles -101, Portland +220, Draw +296; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy and the Portland Timbers hit the pitch in conference play.

The Galaxy are 6-10-7 in Western Conference games. The Galaxy have scored 39 goals while allowing 50 for a -11 goal differential.

The Timbers are 8-10-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Timbers rank sixth in the Western Conference with 134 shots on goal, averaging 4.8 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klauss has eight goals for the Galaxy. Marco Reus has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Kristoffer Velde has eight goals and five assists for the Timbers. Ariel Lassiter has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 16-9-5, averaging 4.5 goals, 14.7 shots on goal and 14.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 6.3 goals per game.

Timbers: 13-8-9, averaging 5.5 goals, 15.1 shots on goal and 13.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 6.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Riqui Puig (injured), Hirving Lozano (injured).

Timbers: Alex Bonetig (injured), Finn Surman (injured), Zac Mcgraw (injured), Juan David Mosquera Lopez (injured), Brandon Bye (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press