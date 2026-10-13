Los Angeles FC plays Austin in conference play

Add us as a preferred source

Austin FC (7-11-10, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (11-9-9, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: LAFC -238, Austin FC +555, Draw +364; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin visits Los Angeles FC in Western Conference play.

LAFC is 8-9-8 against Western Conference teams. LAFC is 21-0-0 when it scores more than two goals.

Austin is 6-10-7 against Western Conference opponents. Austin has a 33-2-4 record in games it records a pair of goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has 15 goals and five assists for LAFC. Heung Min Son has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Christian Ramirez has scored nine goals and added two assists for Austin. Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo has three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 8-8-14, averaging 2.7 goals, 12.3 shots on goal and 21.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.6 goals per game.

Austin: 13-3-14, averaging 4.2 goals, 12.0 shots on goal and 15.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: None listed.

Austin: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press