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Crew tie franchise record with 33 shots in 3-1 win over Charlotte

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By AP News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brais Méndez, Anass Zaroury and Taha Habroune each scored a goal Wednesday night to help the Columbus Crew beat Charlotte FC 3-1.

The Crew (9-15-5) tied the franchise record in the regular season with 33 shots. Patrick Schulte had two saves.

Idan Toklomati scored in the 17th minute to give Charlotte (13-9-7) a 1-0 lead. The 22-year-old Toklomati has six goals and an assist in his past seven games.

Zaroury scored in the 63rd minute to give Columbus a 2-1 lead and Habroune bounced a volley over the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina, off the crossbar and into the net to cap the scoring about 2 minutes later.

Kahlina finished with 11 saves.

Méndez put away a first-touch shot, off a Charlotte giveaway, to make it 1-1 in the 28th minute. Méndez scored for the second consecutive game and a three goals in the last four.

Up next

Charlotte: Plays Saturday at Philadelphia.

Columbus: Visits Cincinnati on Sunday.

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See AP’s full MLS coverage here

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