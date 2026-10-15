Mukhtar and Nájar each have 1 goal, 1 assist, Nashville beats Sporting KC 4-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar and Andy Nájar each had a goal and an assist, Sam Surridge also scored a goal Wednesday night and Nashville SC beat Sporting Kansas City 3-0 for their fourth consecutive win.

Nashville (20-3-6) has the best record in MLS history through 29 matches and leads MLS with 66 points this season. Nashville has won 10 straight at home to tie the league’s single-season record and its 14 home wins this season are tied for the most in MLS history.

Kansas City (6-19-4) has 22 points, fewest in the league and its minus-37 goal differential is the worst in MLS.

Nájar, near the right edge of the 18-yard box, flicked an entry pass to Mukhtar who scored on a bicycle kick to make it 1-0 in the 10th minute.

Surridge put away a first-touch shot, off a feed from Mukhtar, in the 17th and Nájar flicked a header off a corner kick by Cristian Espinoza into the net in the 29th minute.

Warren Madrigal subbed on for Mukhtar in the 76th and converted from the penalty spot to cap the scoring in fifth minute of stoppage time.

Up next

Kansas City: Hosts Salt Lake on Saturday.

Nashville: Visits San Jose on Saturday.

___

See AP’s full MLS coverage here