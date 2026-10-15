Yeboah scores 16th goal this season for Minnesota in 2-2 tie with Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Kelvin Yeboah scored his career-high 16th goal this season Wednesday night for Minnesota United in a 2-2 tie with the Colorado Rapids.

Sayed Abu Farki subbed on for Keegan Rosenberry in the 60th minute, was shown a straight red card in the 68th and Colorado played a man down the rest of the way.

An own goal by Colorado’s Loïc Williams capped the scoring in the 83rd. Hansen left his line and Yeboah played a low ball in front of the net where Williams misplayed a left-foot clearance that, as he fell to the ground, bounced up and deflected off his left thigh into the net.

Yeboah stole a pass in the attacking third, raced to the center of the area and beat goalkeeper Nico Hansen with a rolling shot in the 52nd minute that made it 1-1. The 26-year-old has at least one goal contribution in nine consecutive games and has eight goals and three assists in that span.

Darren Yapi redirected a volley, off an arcing cross played into the area by Rosenberry, into the net to open the scoring in first-half stoppage time and Georgi Minoungou scored from point-blank range into a wide-open net to give the Rapids (11-13-5) a 2-1 lead in the 74th minute.

Minnesota (7-12-10) is winless, with five losses, in its last eight games.

Up next

Minnesota: Hosts St. Louis on Saturday.

Colorado: Plays Saturday at Portland.

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