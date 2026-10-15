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Pirani, Dreyer and Bakambu score goals for San Diego in 3-3 tie with Dynamo

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By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gabriel Pirani scored in the 86th minute for San Diego FC in a 3-3 tie with the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night.

Anders Dreyer and Cédric Bakambu each added a goal for San Diego (8-12-9), which is winless in seven straight.

Guilherme had two goals and an assists for Houston and Mateusz Bogusz added a goal and an assist.

Manu Duah flicked a back-heel shot that bounced off the post and Pirani tapped the putback into a wide-open net.

The Dynamo (13-9-7) is winless in five straight.

Dreyer converted from the penalty spot to open the scoring in the 20th minute. Bakambu’s first-touch finish, off a feed from Onni Valakari, from the top of the 18-yard box skipped off the bottom of the crossbar into the net and made it 2-0 in the 22nd.

Guilherme scored on the counter-attack in the 24th minute and his strike from 25 yards out in the 37th gave the Dynamo a 3-2 lead.

The 31-year-old Santos — known simply as “Guilherme” — has 16 goals and nine assists in 28 appearances this season, his first in MLS.

San Diego had 61% possession and outshot the Dynamo 18-10, 6-3 on target.

Jonathan Bond had three saves for Houston.

Bogusz made it 2-2 in the 33rd, his sixth goal contribution (three goals, three assists) in the last six games. Guilherme chipped an arcing entry pass to Bogusz, who played a first-touch header and then slipped a bicycle kick from near the penalty spot inside the right post.

Up next

Houston: Hosts Dallas on Saturday.

San Diego: Plays Saturday at the LA Galaxy.

___

See AP’s full MLS coverage here

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