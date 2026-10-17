Chelsea’s Martinez ‘conscious’ after being hospitalized following head clash in Premier League game

Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez was taken to the hospital with a head injury after receiving about 10 minutes of treatment following a nasty-looking collision while playing for Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Martinez came out to meet a free kick into the area and had a head-on-head clash with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite midway through the second half of the match at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Martinez eventually was carried off the field on a stretcher after medical staff from both teams attended to him. He was seen moving his arms as he was being taken away and Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso said Martinez “left the stadium conscious.”

“Right now he is in the hospital doing precautionary tests,” Alonso said. “So let’s see.”

Branthwaite continued to play after a concussion test and finished the game.

The score was 1-0 to Chelsea at the time and the visitors went on to win 2-0.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer