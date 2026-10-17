Napoli stunned by previously winless Venezia, PSG warms up for Barcelona showdown with a victory

Napoli slumped to another defeat Saturday with Akor Adams’ strike giving Venezia a 1-0 win for its first Serie A points of the season.

Kevin De Bruyne saw his penalty saved by Venezia goalkeeper Filip Stanković as Massimiliano Allegri’s team suffered its second straight loss — after its Champions League defeat to Villarreal — and a third loss from seven games in the Italian league.

Adams chased Simon Sohm’s hopeful punt forward and capitalized on a mistake from Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani to win the ball and shoot past goalkeeper Alex Meret with the aid of a deflection from Rrahmani’s desperate challenge just after the break.

De Bruyne should have scored after Matias Moreno brought down Rasmus Højlund, but Stanković saved the Belgian’s spot kick in the 68th.

It gave new Venezia coach Davide Nicola a winning start after replacing Giovanni Stroppa on Wednesday.

Inter Milan visited Bologna later Saturday, and Roma welcomed Genoa.

PSG recovers to beat Strasbourg

Ousmane Dembélé came off the substitutes bench, missed a penalty and scored later in the game as Paris Saint-Germain fought back to beat Strasbourg 3-1 in the French league.

United States midfielder Gio Reyna broke the deadlock in the 17th minute with a low shot that took a slight deflection past Matvey Safonov.

PSG coach Luis Enrique had started with Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi all on the bench, with his team facing Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

They were on the field by the time Dembélé fired the spot kick wide in the 72nd after Pape Demba Diop was penalized for hand ball.

But Ukraine defender Illya Zabarnyi finally equalized five minutes later, Dembélé popped up with what seemed the winner in the 85th, and Doué made sure in stoppage time.

Atlético’s winning run continues in Spain

Álex Baena scored late for Atlético Madrid to beat Espanyol 1-0 away in La Liga.

Julián Alvarez moved past a defender on the left and sent the ball to the centrally positioned Baena, who took one touch outside the penalty area and then let fly inside the top left corner in the 89th minute.

It stretched Atlético’s winning run to six games across all competitions and increased the pressure on Espanyol coach Manolo González after a fifth defeat from nine games for the club owned by American Alan Pace.

Villarreal and Elche drew 0-0. League leader Barcelona traveled to Real Betis later.

Dortmund rues untimely break in Germany

Borussia Dortmund won all its games before the international break and has not won any since after being held 0-0 at Union Berlin for its second straight Bundesliga draw.

It comes after Wednesday’s Champions League loss at Bodø/Glimt.

Dortmund had greater concerns about Konstantinos Karetsas, however. The 18-year-old Greece winger went on as a substitute only to be helped off eight minutes later with what looked like a right ankle injury. There was no immediate update from the club.

Promoted Elversberg won 4-3 at home against Augsburg, Hamburger SV held on for a 1-0 win over Stuttgart, Mainz won at promoted Schalke 1-0 and Werder Bremen fought back to draw 2-2 against promoted Paderborn.

Bayern Munich hosted Leipzig later.

Also later, Paris Saint Germain visited Strasbourg in France.

Martínez injury concern

Pedro Neto scored early and late in the second half to lead Chelsea to a 2-0 win at Everton in a Premier League match marred by a serious-looking head injury to Chelsea goalkeeper Emi Martínez.

Chelsea handed Everton a first loss of the season after seven rounds, keeping a first clean sheet in nine months in the process.

Scandal-hit Manchester City maintained its perfect start with a 3-2 home win over Ipswich.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer