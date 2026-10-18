Matt Polster, Matt Turner guide Revolution to 1-0 victory over Fire

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Polster scored in the first half and Matt Turner made it stand up for the New England Revolution in a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

Polster took passes from Carles Gil and Peyton Miller in the 26th minute and scored his second goal this season to give New England (16-10-4) a lead it never relinquished. It was the 11th assist for Gil and the career-high seventh for Miller, a defender in his second full season.

Turner turned away six shots on goal for the Revolution for his sixth clean sheet in 30 starts this season. He had two shutouts through his first 112 starts for the club with both coming last year.

Chris Brady saved three shots on goal for Chicago (14-10-6).

New England improves to 10-3-2 at home, while the Fire drop to 5-5-5 on the road.

Chicago has lost two straight following a three-match win streak.

The Revolution beat the Fire 2-1 in Chicago last month.

Up next

Chicago: At Atlanta United on Saturday.

New England: At Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here