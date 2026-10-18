Ryan Gauld, Yadaly Diaby score in second half to rally Whitecaps to 2-1 victory over Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ryan Gauld used his head to score early in the second half, and Yadaly Diaby netted the winner in the 71st minute after subbing in six minutes earlier to rally the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-1 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night.

Neither team scored until Myrto Uzuni found the net unassisted in the 40th minute to give Austin a 1-0 lead at halftime. Uzuni’s goal was his seventh after scoring six times last season, his first in the league.

Gauld used assists from Emmanuel Sabbi and defender Édier Ocampo to tie it in the 47th minute with his fourth goal in 16 appearances this season.

Diaby scored the winner on a nifty shot from outside the box, curling it into the top right corner of the net for his second goal in his eighth MLS match.

Yohei Takaoka finished with four saves for Western Conference-leading Vancouver (16-7-7).

Brad Stuver saved one shot for Austin (7-13-10), which beat the Whitecaps 2-1 on the road last month but has gone 0-3-2 since.

Vancouver snaps a four-match winless streak and improves to 7-3-5 on the road, while Austin drops to 4-5-6 at home.

Up next

Vancouver: At Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

Austin: At Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

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