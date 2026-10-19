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Tapia, Habroune score goals, Schulte has 8 saves for Crew in 2-0 win over Cincinnati

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By AP News

CINCINNATI (AP) — Gonzalo Tapia had a goal and an assist, Taha Habroune scored a goal for the third consecutive game, and the Columbus Crew beat Cincinnati FC 2-0 on Sunday for their fourth win in the last five games.

The Crew (10-15-5) have 35 points this season, one behind ninth-place Cincinnati for the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Columbus has won three in a row against Cincinnati, is unbeaten in five straight, and leads the Hell is Real rivalry 9-3-6 in the regular-season.

Patrick Schulte finished with eight saves and had his sixth shutout this season.

Brais Méndez played a corner kick in to the back post, where Tapia was unchecked for a header that gave Columbus a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute.

Habroune, a 20-year-old homegrown in his third MLS season, put away a first-touch shot off a feed from Tapia to make it 2-0 in the 54th minute.

Cincinnati (9-11-9) has one win in its last nine games.

Up next

Columbus: Hosts Toronto on Saturday.

Cincinnati: Hosts D.C. United on Wednesday.

___

See AP’s full MLS coverage here

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