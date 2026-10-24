Los Angeles FC hosts the LA Galaxy in conference matchup

LA Galaxy (10-11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (12-9-10, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: LAFC -192, Los Angeles +415, Draw +359; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC hosts the LA Galaxy in a conference matchup.

LAFC is 9-9-8 in conference matchups. LAFC has a +15 goal differential, scoring 48 goals while giving up 33.

The Galaxy are 7-10-8 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy are 32-2-11 when they record a pair of goals.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. LAFC won the last game 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has 17 goals and five assists for LAFC. Heung Min Son has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Klauss has nine goals for the Galaxy. Marco Reus has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 12-4-14, averaging 3.9 goals, 15.0 shots on goal and 20.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.6 goals per game.

Galaxy: 17-7-6, averaging 5.4 goals, 15.9 shots on goal and 15.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 6.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Cabral Carter (injured), Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Timothy Tillmann (injured).

Galaxy: Kyogo Furuhashi (injured), Riqui Puig (injured), Hirving Lozano (injured), Isaiah Parente (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press