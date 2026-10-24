Malte Amundsen scores 2 goals, Crew beats Toronto 4-2 for 5th win in last 6 games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Malte Amundsen scored two goals. his first career multi-goal game in MLS, Gonzalo Tapia and Brooks Lennon each added a goal, and the Columbus Crew beat Toronto FC 4-1 on Saturday.

The Crew (11-15-5), who have won three consecutive games and five of their last six, have 38 points this season, two ahead of Toronto and the New York Red Bulls (who host Miami later Saturday) for the Eastern Conference’s final wild-card spot.

Dylan Chambost had three assists for Columbus. Patrick Schulte had five saves.

Sekou Bangoura was shown his second yellow card in the 70th minute and the Crew played a man down the rest of the way.

Dániel Sallói scored in the 69th minute and Josh Sargent added a goal in the 81st for Toronto (8-10-12).

Mohamed Farsi ran onto a ball, played ahead by Santiago Rodriguez, and tapped a first-touch cross to Tapia for the tap-in finish into a wide-open net in the 16th minute.

Amundsen headed home a corner kick played into the area by Chambost to make it 2-0 in the 21st and then redirected a cross played by Chambost into the net to give the Crew a 3-0 lead in the 48th.

Luka Gavran had two saves for Toronto.

Up next

Nashville: Hosts Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Montreal: Plays Wednesday at Charlotte.

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