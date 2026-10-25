Alexander Aravena, Ariel Lassiter rally Timbers to 3-2 victory over Charlotte

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alexander Aravena scored during second-half stoppage time after Ariel Lassiter had the first two goals for Portland, and the Timbers kept Charlotte FC from clinching an Eastern Conference playoff spot with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night.

Idan Toklomati pulled Charlotte (13-10-8) even at 2-all in the 69th minute, using assists from Pep Biel and Luca de la Torre to score his 13th goal after scoring 11 times last year as a rookie.

But Aravena found the net six minutes into stoppage time with assists from Cole Bassett and Ian Smith to rally the Timbers (10-14-7), who entered play 11th in the Western Conference. It was his first goal in his 19th MLS appearance.

Biel staked Charlotte to a 1-0 lead in the 3rd minute when he used an assist from Ashley Westwood to score for a career-best 13th time this season.

Lassiter answered with the equalizer in the 11th minute and gave Portland a 2-1 lead in the 40th with his career-best seventh netter of the campaign. Eric Izoita had assists on both scores.

Idan Toklomati pulled Charlotte even in the 69th minute, using assists from Biel and Luca de la Torre to score his 13th goal after scoring 11 times last year as a rookie.

James Pantemis finished with two saves for Portland.

Kristijan Kahlina stopped eight shots for Charlotte.

Charlotte beat Portland 2-0 at home in 2024 in the only other matchup between the clubs.

Up next

Charlotte: Hosts CF Montreal on Wednesday.

Portland: At St. Louis City on Wednesday.

___

See AP’s full MLS coverage here