Cédric Bakambu converts a PK in stoppage time as San Diego ties the Sounders 2-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cédric Bakambu scored two goals in the second half, including a penalty kick in stoppage time, to help San Diego FC tie the Seattle Sounders 2-2 on Saturday night.

San Diego (8-12-11) has played to a draw in three straight games — and five of six.

Seattle (11-10-10) is winless in its last three games.

San Diego pulled within 2-1 in the 60th minute. Seattle goalkeeper Andrew Thomas dove to his left to block a penalty kick by Anders Dreyer, but Bakambu knocked in the rebound.

Bakambu scored his fifth goal of the season on a penalty kick, with Thomas diving the wrong way. San Diego has been awarded a league-leading 12 penalty kicks this season.

Seattle scored two goals five-minutes apart earlier in the second half.

Dejan Joveljic sent in a shot from distance in the 50th. Then Sebastian Gomez, a second-half substitute, scored his second goal in two games on an easy redirection into an empty net after Pablo Sisniega couldn’t get to Hassani Dotson’s cross along the end line.

Up next

Seattle: Returns home to play Houston on Wednesday.

San Diego: Plays at Vancouver on Wednesday.

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