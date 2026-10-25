Wild visit the Canucks after Coleman’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (7-3-2, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-9-1, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Wild -184, Canucks +149; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Vancouver Canucks after Blake Coleman scored two goals in the Wild’s 5-1 win against the Seattle Kraken.

Vancouver has a 2-9-1 record overall and a 1-4-0 record in home games. The Canucks have given up 56 goals while scoring 35 for a -21 scoring differential.

Minnesota has gone 2-3-2 in road games and 7-3-2 overall. The Wild are 2-0-1 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has four goals and eight assists for the Canucks. Linus Karlsson has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 12 goals and seven assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Wild: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (hip), Akil Thomas: out (undisclosed), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (undisclosed), Jack Thompson: out (undisclosed).

Wild: Filip Gustavsson: out (hip), Nick Foligno: out (upper body), Maxim Shabanov: day to day (upper body), Marcus Foligno: out (lower body), Brock Faber: out (skull).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press