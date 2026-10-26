Utah in action against Minnesota after overtime win

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Minnesota Wild (8-3-2, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (8-4, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Utah Mammoth after the Mammoth knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-4 in overtime.

Utah is 8-4 overall with a 1-0-0 record in Central Division games. The Mammoth rank ninth in league play serving 10.4 penalty minutes per game.

Minnesota is 8-3-2 overall and 2-1-0 against the Central Division. The Wild have scored 41 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank ninth in league play.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has four goals and 11 assists for the Mammoth. Nick Schmaltz has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 13 goals and eight assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored five goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: Maveric Lamoureux: out (shoulder), Michael Carcone: out (upper body), John Marino: out (upper body).

Wild: Filip Gustavsson: out (hip), Nick Foligno: out (upper body), Marcus Foligno: out (lower body), Brock Faber: out (skull).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press