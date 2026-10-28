Wild take win streak into home matchup against the Islanders

New York Islanders (6-4-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (9-3-2, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the New York Islanders with a three win streak on the line.

Minnesota has a 4-0-0 record in home games and a 9-3-2 record overall. The Wild have a 3-0-1 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

New York has gone 1-3-1 on the road and 6-4-2 overall. The Islanders have a +four scoring differential, with 35 total goals scored and 31 allowed.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has five goals and seven assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has 11 goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Schaefer has two goals and nine assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has scored five goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: day to day (undisclosed), Filip Gustavsson: out (hip), Nick Foligno: out (upper body), Marcus Foligno: out (lower body), Brock Faber: out (skull).

Islanders: Mathew Barzal: out (knee), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body), Calum Ritchie: out (lower body), Alexander Romanov: out (acl).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press