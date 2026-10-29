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Abada’s hat trick helps Charlotte beat Montreal 4-0, clinch MLS Cup playoff berth

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By AP News
MLS Montreal Charlotte Soccer

MLS Montreal Charlotte Soccer

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Liel Abada scored a career-high three goals in a 15-minute span and Charlotte FC beat CF Montreal 4-0 on Wednesday night to clinch a berth in the 2026 MLS Cup playoffs.

Idan Toklomati had a goal and an assist for Charlotte (14-10-8), which snapped a three-game winless streak. Pep Biel added three assists.

Abada had his first career hat trick and the third in club history, joining Toklomati and Daniel Rios.

Montreal (6-19-7) is winless, with four losses, in its last five. Montreal has the fewest points (25) and worst goal differential (minus-30) in the Eastern Conference.

Toklomati opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Allan Saint-Maximin, near the left corner of the penalty box, spun toward the end line to evade a defender and then played a perfectly-placed cross to Toklomati for a header from the center of the area.

Abada subbed on for Rodolfo Aloko in the 65th minute and scored goals in the 67th, 79th and 83rd. The 25-year-old forward has all of his career-high eight goals this season since the All-Star break.

Kristijan Kahlina had one save for Charlotte.

Samsy Keita stopped three shots for Montreal. The 17-year-old made his second consecutive start.

Up next

Montreal: Plays Saturday at New York City FC.

Charlotte: Hosts Orlando on Halloween.

___

See AP’s full MLS coverage here

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