Blake has 1 save for Philadelphia in 0-0 tie with Nashville, Union clinch MLS Cup playoffs berth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andre Blake had one save for Philadelphia on Wednesday night in a 0-0 tie with Nashville SC and the Union clinched a berth in the 2026 MLS Cup playoffs.

Nashville (21-3-8), the 2026 MLS Supporters’ Shield winners, has 71 points this season and needs four more in the final two regular-season games to break the single-season record of 74 set by Miami last season.

Nashville set the MLS single-season record for home points at 44, but had its 10-game home win streak snapped. Nashville remains the only team unbeaten at home this season at 14-0-2

Nashville is unbeaten in eight straight overall and five in a row against the Union (3-0-2 with three shutouts).

Philadelphia (13-11-8) is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 47 points, three behind fifth-place Charlotte.

Brian Schwake had one save for Nashville and extended the club’s single-season record for shutouts to 15, the most in MLS this season. Schwake also leads the league with 21 wins.

Up next

Philadelphia: Visit Cincinnati on Halloween.

Nashville: Host the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.

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